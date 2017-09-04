Here & Now
Hurricane Irma Gains Strength In The Atlantic Ocean
Antigua, St. Martin and St. Kitts and Nevis are making preparations as Hurricane Irma threatens the Leeward Islands.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jeff Masters, director of meteorology for Weather Underground, about Irma and the likelihood of it striking the East Coast.
This segment airs on September 4, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
