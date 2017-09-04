Music From The Show

Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

September 04, 2017
Iambic, "Night Fall"
Kanye West, "Heard 'Em Say"
Golden Panda, "Your Good Times Are Just Beginning"
Antonion Carlos Jobim, "Insensatez"
Horse Lords, "Macaw"
Helms, "The Kindness of Automation"
Boards of Canada, "Come To Dust"
Liars, "No. 1 Against The Rush"
Can, "Spray"
Steely Dan, "Do It Again"
Lifeformed, "Sepia Tone Labratory"
Tortoise, "Glass Museum"
Fugazi, "The Argument"
Ancient Lasers, "Hybrid Gear"
Espejo Convexo, "La Fuga"
Electrelane, "Gone Under the Sea"
M.O.O.N,"Time"
Notwist, "Pilot"
Steely Dan, "Reelin' In The Years"

