In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 4, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Geoff Bennett shares what's in store for Washington in the weeks ahead as Congress returns from its August recess. Also, are tech giants like Amazon, Facebook and Google monopolies? We discuss with Matt Stoller, who studies monopolies at the think tank Open Markets. And MSNBC's Ali Velshi joins us to take a closer look at the potential economic impacts of President Trump ending DACA.