Congress To Address Self-Driving Car Regulations
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow automakers and technology companies to test more self-driving cars.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tony Romm (@TonyRomm), senior editor of policy and politics for Recode, about the vote.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
