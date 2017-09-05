Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Lomea,"Idelogue"

Fake Palms, "Glass Walls"

Red Axes, "Cooked Banana"

AesDana, "Amthrazit"

Furniture, "Brat"

Women, "China Steps"

Krozer, "Verhicle Freaks pt. II"

Siriusmo, "Night Out"

The Cure, "Faith"

Elysa Crampton, "Red Eyez"

Daft Punk, "Song of Flynn"

Kid Loco, "Grand Love Theme"

Tobacco, "Got Wet In The Bomb Shelter"

BexarBexar, "N.R.O.T."

Beak>, "Bristol"

Warpaint, "White Out"

Poolside, "Which Way To Paradise"

Vallis Alps, "Young"

Spoon, "The Minor Tough"