Putin Calls New Sanctions On North Korea 'Useless'

Speaking in China Tuesday, the Russian president said North Korea's latest nuclear test was "provocative" but also said there's no point in imposing tougher sanctions on Kim Jong Un. His comments follow the statement by the U.S. Monday that it would table a new U.N. resolution on tougher sanctions after Sunday's hydrogen bomb test.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the BBC's Jonathan Marcus (@Diplo1) for the latest developments.

