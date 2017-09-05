Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Putin Calls New Sanctions On North Korea 'Useless'

September 05, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a speech during the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries on the sidelines of the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mark Schiefelbein/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Speaking in China Tuesday, the Russian president said North Korea's latest nuclear test was "provocative" but also said there's no point in imposing tougher sanctions on Kim Jong Un. His comments follow the statement by the U.S. Monday that it would table a new U.N. resolution on tougher sanctions after Sunday's hydrogen bomb test.

Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with the BBC's Jonathan Marcus (@Diplo1) for the latest developments.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

