In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 5, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the Trump administration's move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, with NPR's Scott Horsley, plus one DACA recipient who's been a beneficiary of the program for more than four years weighs in on the news. Also, we take a closer look at now-Category 5 Hurricane Irma amid preparations ahead of the storm making landfall. And journalist Carlos Puig joins us to take a look at how President Trump's tough talk on Mexico, NAFTA and the border wall is affecting U.S.-Mexico relations. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.