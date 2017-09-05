Here & Now
Support the news
Documentary 'The Last Laugh' Explores Finding Humor In The Holocaust
Should comedians joke about the Holocaust?
The documentary "The Last Laugh" looks at that question with perspectives from both comedians and Holocaust survivors. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson spoke with director Ferne Pearlstein and comedian Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert), who appears in the film, earlier this year.
This segment airs on September 5, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news