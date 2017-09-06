Here & Now
What's Behind This Week's Stock Market Volatility?
In the first few days of the week, the Dow Jones dropped over 200 points and then rebounded a bit Wednesday. Analysts say the threat of North Korea as well as uncertainty about movement by Congress on tax code changes might be to blame.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about the volatility and if we should be worried.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
