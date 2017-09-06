Here & Now
Florida Evacuates As Hurricane Irma Touches Down In The Caribbean
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is cautioning people there to pay attention to the state's evacuation plans and head north and inland in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The storm is forecast to hit Florida later this week.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, for the latest on Irma.
This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
