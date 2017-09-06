Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Florida Evacuates As Hurricane Irma Touches Down In The Caribbean

September 06, 2017
Workers install hurricane shutters on the Puerto Villarta restuarant on Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Sept. 5, 2017 in Islamorada, Fla. Residents are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma, a powerful storm expected to make landfall this weekend. (Marc Serota/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is cautioning people there to pay attention to the state's evacuation plans and head north and inland in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. The storm is forecast to hit Florida later this week.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, for the latest on Irma.

This segment airs on September 6, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

