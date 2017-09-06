Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Manila Killah, "All I want"

Poolside, "And The Sea"

Poolside, "Harvest Moon"

Poolside, "Feel Alright"

Poolside, "Which Way To Paradise"

Poolside, "Hot In The Shade"

Triathalon, "Step Into the Dark"

Slowdive, "When the Sun Hits"

Jeff Parker, "Cliche"

Air, "Dirty Trip"

Woman, "Shake Hands"

Man Man, "Tunelling Through"

Brother Tiger, "Beyond The Infinite"

Sun Glitters, "Everyday is a New Start"

The Sound Carriers, "This is Normal"

Palm, "You are what eats you"

Deer Hunter, "Nothing Ever Happened"

Edison, "Pigeon 2"

DIIV, "Doused"

Sky Tony, "Shella"

Battles, "Futura"