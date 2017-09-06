In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 6, 2017 full broadcast, we turn to Florida where evacuations are underway around the state in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. Also we look closely at the legal questions surrounding the Trump administration's decision to rescind DACA. Plus, we meet one group of students studying how to improve the lives of refugees after fleeing violence in their own countries. And, with school back in session, we share some tips from one college counselor about how high school seniors should go about requesting letters of recommendation. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.