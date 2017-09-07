Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Evacuations Begin In South Florida As Hurricane Irma Ravages Caribbean

September 07, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
People pack up their car to evacuate as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
People pack up their car to evacuate as the city prepares for the approaching Hurricane Irma on Sept. 7, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Hurricane Irma continues to leave a path of destruction across the Caribbean, devastating the islands of Saint Martin, Anguilla and Barbuda, and prompting evacuation orders in Florida.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets an update on the situation in Miami and South Florida from WLRN's Wilson Sayre (@WilsonSayre).

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news