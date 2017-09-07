Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Julia Kent, "Transportation"

Here We Go Magic, "Just Want to See You Under Water"

Boards of Canada, "Everything You Do is a Balloon"

Laid Back, "White Horse"

Monster Rally, "Moon Magic"

Olaf Stuut, "Thank You"

Suuns, "Translate"

J & L Defer, "Johnny, Dream"

The German Army, "Flogged Ritual"

Tapes, "Byhalia"

Wicked Farley's, "Route 2"

"Prologue," from "Symphonic Dances From West Side Story," Columbia 1961 recording, with composer Leonard Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic

"Cool Fugue (Allegretto)," from "Symphonic Dances From West Side Story," Columbia 1961 recording, with composer Leonard Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic

"Something's Coming," sung in rehearsal by Jose Carrerras, from PBS documentary "The Making Of 'West Side Story'"

"One Hand, One Heart," sung by Larry Kert and Carol Lawrence, from "West Side Story," 1957 original broadway cast album

"Somewhere," from "Symphonic Dances From West Side Story," Columbia 1961 recording, with composer Leonard Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic

Portishead, "Silence"

Porches, "Underwater"

Pop Strangers, "Sandstorm"

Air, "Could Up"

Rodg, "Chill Mix"

Radiohead, "Reckoner"