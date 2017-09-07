Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How One Nonprofit Works To Help DACA Recipients Start Over In Mexico

September 07, 2017
Immigrants and supporters rally and march in opposition to the President Trump order to end DACA, on Sept. 5, 2017 in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
As the Trump administration begins to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, there are still many questions about what will happen to the 800,000 DACA recipients who are currently living, working and going to school in the U.S.

If deported, the Mexican government said it will welcome the so-called "dreamers" with "open arms." Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Israel Concha (@IsraelConcha), co-founder of New Comienzos, a nonprofit group in Mexico that helps people repatriate.

This segment airs on September 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

