In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 7, 2017 full broadcast, we continue with updates on Hurricane Irma: Antigua News Room news agency reporter Carl Joseph explains how the storm impacted Antigua and its sister island Barbuda, and meteorologist Jeff Huffman tells us more about preparations underway in Florida. Also, we take a closer look at factors behind devastating Harvey flooding in Houston with reporter Kiah Collier, part of the team behind "Hell and High Water," a 2016 investigative report on the city's hurricane preparedness. And the BBC's Paul Adams tells us more about his recent visit to the Iraqi city of Fallujah, and reporting on what has happened there since ISIS left.