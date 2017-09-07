In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 7, 2017 full broadcast, Fort Lauderdale's mayor tells us how the city has been preparing for Hurricane Irma, and we get an update on the situation in Miami and South Florida from WLRN's Wilson Sayre. Also, we speak with Israel Concha, co-founder of New Comienzos, a nonprofit group in Mexico that helps deported people repatriate. And when was the last time you listened to "West Side Story"? Music writer Fran Hoepfner says if it's been a while, you should. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.