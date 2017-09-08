Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Florida Governor Warns 'We Cannot Save You' During Hurricane Irma

September 08, 2017
A woman uses her cellphone alongside a boarded-up hotel following mandatory evacuation orders in Miami Beach, Florida, Sept. 7, 2017, ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Models show Hurricane Irma is on track to directly hit Florida by Saturday. Florida Gov. Rick Scott again warned residents against staying in evacuation zones Friday and reiterated that the state's rescue teams "cannot save you in the middle of the storm."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jeff Huffman (@HuffmanHeadsUp), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, about the latest on Hurricane Irma.

This segment aired on September 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

