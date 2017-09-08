Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Cold Cave, "Tristan Corbière"

TWIABP, "You Will Never Go to Space"

Freddie Gibbs, "National Anthem"

Madvillain, "Figaro"

Múm, "I'm 9 Today"

Jojo Mayer & Nerve, "Syncopath"

Elton John, "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters"

Ryan Adams, "New York, New York"

Dar Williams, "Better Things"

Paul Simon, "Was a Sunny Day"

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, "Private Fortunes"

The Album Leaf, "Thule"

Galactic, "Kid Kenner"

H A U N T E R, "1 1 1"

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, "No Drool"

Huerco S., "Cubist Camouflage"

Yes, "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"

Three Trapped Tigers, "Blimp"

Appleseed Cast, "Mountain Halo"

Four Tet, "She Just Likes to Fight"

Fleet Foxes, "Mearcstapa"

AFI, "The Great Disappointment"

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, "Chemical Plant Zone"