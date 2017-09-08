In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 8, 2017 full broadcast, meteorologist Jeff Huffman joins us with the latest on Hurricane Irma. Also, on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the weeks that followed, radio listeners made repeated requests for songs that brought them comfort and reminded them of the character of New York. WFUV's Rita Houston, who was in the city on 9/11, shares some of that music in a special edition of our DJ Sessions. And we hear more about why those super-brief ads that air before videos on the web are making their way to your TV screen. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.