In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 11, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest updates on Irma's impact in Florida from NPR's Camila Domonoske and meteorologist Jeff Huffman of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. Also, on Sept. 11, 2001, one young man led several people down the stairs to safety after a plane hit the south tower of the World Trade Center. The people he helped only knew him as "the man in the red bandanna." We hear more about his story from ESPN correspondent Tom Rinaldi. And Joe Wasilewski was in Homestead, Florida, in 1992 and survived Hurricane Andrew. He decided to stay this time around and face Irma — along with more than 150 animals.