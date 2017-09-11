In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 11, 2017 full broadcast, we check in with Marco Island, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Fort Myers to see how cities across Florida are dealing with and recovering from Irma, now a tropical storm. Also we turn to President Trump's remarks this morning from the Pentagon in observance of the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. And, Grammy Award-winning musician Esperanza Spalding joins us to discuss her new album, "Exposure," which will be created over the course of 77 hours while being streamed on Facebook Live. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.