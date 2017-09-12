Here & Now
Assessing The Damage From Irma In The Florida Keys
Hurricane Irma caused significant destruction in the Florida Keys when it made landfall over the weekend. An unknown number of people chose to stay there during the storm, even though they were ordered to evacuate.
But while officials are planning to rescue more people from the Keys, those who evacuated to Miami and elsewhere are now anxious to get back. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Kirk Siegler (@KirkSiegler).
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
