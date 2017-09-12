Here & Now
Support the news
Life In A Libyan Migrant Detention Center Is Like Living In 'Hell,' Report Finds
Some of the people who are trying to get out of Libya and cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe are being housed in detention camps in Libya. The BBC sent a reporter to one of them, and the people housed there describe the conditions as hellish.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the BBC's Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin).
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news