Life In A Libyan Migrant Detention Center Is Like Living In 'Hell,' Report Finds

September 12, 2017
Children who were rescued while attempting to reach Europe await to be transported to a detention center in the Libyan coastal town of Zawiyah, 45 kilometers west of the capital Tripoli, on June 27, 2017. (Taha Jawashi/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Some of the people who are trying to get out of Libya and cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe are being housed in detention camps in Libya. The BBC sent a reporter to one of them, and the people housed there describe the conditions as hellish.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the BBC's Orla Guerin (@OrlaGuerin).

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

