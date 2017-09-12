Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

The Future Of Low-Carbon Fuels Under The Trump Administration

September 12, 2017
  • Grant Gerlock, Harvest Public Media
Nearly all of the ethanol blended into U.S. gasoline is made from corn.
Nearly all of the ethanol blended into U.S. gasoline is made from corn. (Grant Gerlock/Harvest Public Media)

The Environmental Protection Agency wants to cut back on biofuels: fuel that's made from plants and is more environmentally friendly than petroleum or even ethanol made from corn.

That has fans of the low-carbon fuel concerned that the Trump administration plans to pull support for innovation in renewable fuels. Harvest Public Media's Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) explains.

