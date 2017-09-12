Here & Now
Support the news
The Future Of Low-Carbon Fuels Under The Trump Administration
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to cut back on biofuels: fuel that's made from plants and is more environmentally friendly than petroleum or even ethanol made from corn.
That has fans of the low-carbon fuel concerned that the Trump administration plans to pull support for innovation in renewable fuels. Harvest Public Media's Grant Gerlock (@ggerlock) explains.
This segment airs on September 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news