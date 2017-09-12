In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 12, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Kirk Siegler gives us an update on Irma cleanup and rescue efforts underway in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Also, political analyst Angela Rye joins us to assess Hillary Clinton's new memoir, and Clinton's argument that sexism, James Comey and Russian election interference were partly to blame for her 2016 election loss. And, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd sits down with Seth and Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers to talk about a new film about the making of the band's Grammy-nominated album, "True Sadness." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.