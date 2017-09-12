September 12, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 12, 2017 full broadcast, we continue Irma coverage with the latest from Jacksonville and the Florida Keys, and a closer look at how the media has covered both that storm and Harvey. Also, we hear from one BBC reporter who traveled to a Libyan migrant detention camp and talked to the people housed there who described the living conditions as hellish. And, we speak with the astronaut whose lifelong dream of traveling to space was slightly sidetracked by trying out for the U.S. Olympic team in luge and becoming an emergency room doctor. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.