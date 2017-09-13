Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Boards of Canada, "Nothing Is Real"

Clark, "Pleen 1930s"

Aphex Twin, "Flim"

Forest Swords, "Onward"

Booka Shade, "Hallelujah USA"

Birdy Bardot, "Fortune"

The Dream Rebel, "Hurt Me Bad"

Son Little, "Blue Magic (Waikiki)"

Randy Newman, "Putin"

Jonathan Rado, "Night"

Silje Nes, "Mirrored"

Jack Ladder, "Her Hands"

The German Army, "Flogged Ritual"

Kendall Carter, "You Got Lucky"

Freddie Gibbs, "National Anthem"

Shipping News, "Steerage"

H A U N T E R, "1 1 1"

Gatto Fritto, "The Curse"

Poolside, "Drifting"

Boris, "Farewell"

Viktor Vaughn, "Raedawn"

Hudson Mohawke, "Brainwave"