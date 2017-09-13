Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

16 Dead In San Diego Hepatitis A Outbreak

September 13, 2017
A nurse loads a syringe with a vaccine against hepatitis at a free immunization clinic for students before the start of the school year, in Lynwood, Calif., in 2013. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Officials in San Diego are working to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that's hit the city's homeless population and people with drug addiction hardest. Since last November, there have been 16 reported deaths.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Dr. Wilma Wooten, a San Diego public health official, about the outbreak.

This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

