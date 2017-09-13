Here & Now
16 Dead In San Diego Hepatitis A Outbreak
Officials in San Diego are working to combat a hepatitis A outbreak that's hit the city's homeless population and people with drug addiction hardest. Since last November, there have been 16 reported deaths.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Dr. Wilma Wooten, a San Diego public health official, about the outbreak.
This segment airs on September 13, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
