September 13, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 13, 2017 full broadcast, we get an update from the U.S. Virgin Islands, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Irma, with a pastor on St. Thomas helping with relief efforts. Also, we discuss President Trump's discussions with lawmakers on tax overhaul, and his meeting with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina about Charlottesville. And some schools in cities around the country are extending the school day. But does more time in the classroom mean an improvement in learning? You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.