Martin Shkreli Back In Jail After Offering To Pay For Hillary Clinton's Hair
Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, infamous for price gouging and currently awaiting sentencing for a fraud conviction, has been sent back to jail. Shkreli had his bail revoked after he took to Facebook this week, posting that he would offer $5,000 to anyone able to obtain a hair from Hillary Clinton. Clinton is touring publicly to promote her new book.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about the latest in the Shkreli saga.
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
