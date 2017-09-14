Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

La Sera, "It's Over Now"

Fred Falke, "Crepuscule"

Crystal Castles, "Magic Spells"

Com Truise, "Flightwave"

Fleet Foxes, "Third of May / Odaigahara"

Slowdive, "When the Sun Hits"

Air, "Could Up"

Jack White, "High Ball Stepper"

The Mercury Program, "Tequesta"

Don Caballero, "Palm Trees in the Fecking Bahamas"

Appleseed Cast, "Bird of Paradise"

Ancient Lasers, "From the Sky"

Radiohead, "There There (The Boney King of Nowhere)."

Cormac, "Alderaan"

Bonobo, "Second Sun"

The Physics House Band, "Teratology"

Star Spangled Music Foundation at the University of Michigan, "Star-Spangled Banner (1814 version)"

Dakota Windancer, "Star-Spangled Banner"

Hüsker Dü, "Monday Will Never Be the Same"