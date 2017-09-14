In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 14, 2017 full broadcast, long-term care facilities across Florida are being evaluated as police investigate the deaths of eight elderly people who died in a nursing home after Hurricane Irma. Associated Press reporter Terry Spencer joins us with the latest. Also, historians Brian Balogh and Nathan Connolly explain how presidents have often made controversial moves while public attention is focused elsewhere. And WHYY's Laura Benshoff reports undocumented immigrants are concerned that, due to the Trump administration's immigration policies, they may face arrest or wind up deported — despite being spouses of U.S. citizens. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.