In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 14, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss the latest in politics with NPR's Domenico Montanaro, including President Trump's trip to Florida to visit with Irma victims, and Democrats' push for a DACA deal. Also, the stage production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" — based on the book by Mark Haddon — premiered in 2013 and has, since then, featured an actor without autism in the lead role. That changes on Sept. 17. And hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled violence in their home country Myanmar and are now seeking shelter in neighboring Bangladesh. We check in with BBC correspondent Justin Rowlatt, who has been tracking what's happening. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.