Here & Now
Support the news
Trump Faces Conservative Backlash As Democrats Seek DACA Deal
President Trump is in Florida today to visit people affected by Hurricane Irma, while conservative lawmakers in Washington fume over reports that Trump may have struck a deal with Democrats on immigration.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).
This segment airs on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news