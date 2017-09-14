Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Uncertainty And Risks For Undocumented Immigrants Who Marry U.S. Citizens

September 14, 2017
  • Laura Benshoff, WHYY
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lillie Williams and Jonatan Palacios stand outside the offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in West Philadelphia after completing an interview to determine the legitimacy of their marriage. (Laura Benshoff/WHYY)MoreCloseclosemore
Lillie Williams and Jonatan Palacios stand outside the offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in West Philadelphia after completing an interview to determine the legitimacy of their marriage. (Laura Benshoff/WHYY)

Marrying a U.S. citizen is one way a person in the country illegally can obtain a green card. But undocumented immigrants are concerned that, due to the Trump administration's immigration policies, they may face arrest or wind up deported, despite being spouses of U.S. citizens.

Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) of WHYY reports.

This segment aired on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news