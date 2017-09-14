Here & Now
Uncertainty And Risks For Undocumented Immigrants Who Marry U.S. Citizens
Marrying a U.S. citizen is one way a person in the country illegally can obtain a green card. But undocumented immigrants are concerned that, due to the Trump administration's immigration policies, they may face arrest or wind up deported, despite being spouses of U.S. citizens.
Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) of WHYY reports.
This segment aired on September 14, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
