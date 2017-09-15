Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Learning The Subtle Art Of Buck Dancing

September 15, 2017
  • Tony Gonzalez, Nashville Public Radio
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Thomas Maupin is a buck dance master who has recently been honored by Tennessee and the National Endowment for the Arts. (Tony Gonzalez/WPLN)MoreCloseclosemore
Thomas Maupin is a buck dance master who has recently been honored by Tennessee and the National Endowment for the Arts. (Tony Gonzalez/WPLN)

Have you heard about buck dancing? If you haven't, you're about to.

Flatfoot buck dancing is a traditional folk dance form, but it's waning. Now, Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez) of Nashville Public Radio reports one program in Tennessee links masters with young apprentices as part of an effort to pass on the tradition.

This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news