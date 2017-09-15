Here & Now
Support the news
Learning The Subtle Art Of Buck Dancing
Have you heard about buck dancing? If you haven't, you're about to.
Flatfoot buck dancing is a traditional folk dance form, but it's waning. Now, Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez) of Nashville Public Radio reports one program in Tennessee links masters with young apprentices as part of an effort to pass on the tradition.
This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news