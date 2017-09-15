Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Cannibal Ox, "Stress Rap"

Kanye West, "Heard 'Em Say"

Aerial M, "Lay"

Washed Out, "It All Feels Right"

Prefuse 73, "Perverted Undertones"

ODESZA, "Kusanagi"

Beastie Boys, "Stink Bug"

Guy Blakeslee, "Maja Movement"

Glenn Branca, "Carbon Monoxide"

Lomea, "Ideologue"

Braxton Cook, "Millennial Music"

Self Defense Family, "Staying Current"

Leon, "Enoki Village"

Pantha du Prince, "Bohemian Forest"

Radiohead, "Myxomatosis"

Deltron 3030, "Virus"

The B-52s, "Rock Lobster"

the dulcet tones of Dan Fogelberg

Marilyn Manson, "The Beautiful People"