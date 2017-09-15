Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Conservatives Lash '#AmnestyDon'
After Congressional Democratic leaders announced they'd reached a deal with President Trump to enshrine protections for some people brought into the country illegally, Breitbart News branded Trump "Amnesty Don," a term which went viral on social media.
Meanwhile, Selena Gomez shined a light on organ donation by posting an Instagram photo with her kidney donor. Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week's social media buzz with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
