Social Media Buzz: Conservatives Lash '#AmnestyDon'

After Congressional Democratic leaders announced they'd reached a deal with President Trump to enshrine protections for some people brought into the country illegally, Breitbart News branded Trump "Amnesty Don," a term which went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez shined a light on organ donation by posting an Instagram photo with her kidney donor. Here & Now's Robin Young talks about the week's social media buzz with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.