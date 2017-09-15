Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

'Riding On A Train With Square Wheels': A Space 'Mutiny' Aboard Skylab

September 15, 2017
  • Max Green, WHYY
These three men make up the crew of the Skylab 4 mission. They are, left to right, scientist-astronaut Edward G. Gibson, science pilot; astronaut Gerald P. Carr, commander; and astronaut William R. Pogue, pilot. (NASA)MoreCloseclosemore
These three men make up the crew of the Skylab 4 mission. They are, left to right, scientist-astronaut Edward G. Gibson, science pilot; astronaut Gerald P. Carr, commander; and astronaut William R. Pogue, pilot. (NASA)

People have lived and worked continuously in space for almost 17 years, and the technology and ingenuity it takes to pull that off is amazing. But successful space missions require a tremendous level of human cooperation.

Max Green (@MaxRaphaelGreen) from The Pulse at WHYY takes us to a time when cooperation went wrong.

This segment airs on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

