Week In Politics: Democrats Push President Trump For DACA Deal
For the second week in a row, President Trump scrambled politics by negotiating policy matters only with Democrats, this time on immigration. But confusion reigned over whether Trump and the Democrats had a deal or not on some kind of permanent legal status for young people brought into the U.S. illegally as children.
Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) of Fox News and USA Today's Alan Gomez (@alangomez) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss where things stand.
This segment aired on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
