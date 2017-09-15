Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Week In Politics: Democrats Push President Trump For DACA Deal

September 15, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters on the morning after she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer met with President Trump seeking a legislative solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday morning, Sept. 14, 2017. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
For the second week in a row, President Trump scrambled politics by negotiating policy matters only with Democrats, this time on immigration. But confusion reigned over whether Trump and the Democrats had a deal or not on some kind of permanent legal status for young people brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) of Fox News and USA Today's Alan Gomez (@alangomez) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson to discuss where things stand.

This segment aired on September 15, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

