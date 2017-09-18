Here & Now
A Theatre Where All The World's A Stage For People With Disabilities
For some, there's nothing quite like being onstage. But acting can feel inaccessible if you're someone with a physical or intellectual disability.
KJZZ's Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) visits a theater company in Scottsdale, Arizona, that welcomes everyone.
This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
