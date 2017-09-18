Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

A Theatre Where All The World's A Stage For People With Disabilities

September 18, 2017
  • Stina Sieg. KJZZ
Twice a year, Detour Theatre Company puts on professional musicals - with a cast made up of people with disabilities or other issues that would leave them locked out of traditional theater. (Stina Sieg/KJZZ)MoreCloseclosemore
For some, there's nothing quite like being onstage. But acting can feel inaccessible if you're someone with a physical or intellectual disability.

KJZZ's Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) visits a theater company in Scottsdale, Arizona, that welcomes everyone.

This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

