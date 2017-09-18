Politics And Diversity Take Center Stage At 2017 Emmys

The biggest winners at last night's Emmy Awards were Hulu's "The Handmaid’s Tale" and HBO's "Big Little Lies," both shows with strong female leads. It was also a big night for people of color, and politics were front and center throughout the evening.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about the most memorable moments, from a surprise Sean Spicer appearance to a "9 to 5" reunion to historic wins for African and Asian Americans.