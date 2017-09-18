In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we talk with NPR's Ron Elving about President Trump's prospects at the United Nations, and more on the week ahead in politics. Also, on Oct. 19, 1987, the stock market fell 22.6 percent — the largest single-day loss in Wall Street history. New York Times financial reporter Diana Henriques examines what led up to "Black Monday," and what lessons can be learned from it, in her new book "A First-Class Catastrophe." And the biggest winners at last night's Emmy Awards were Hulu's "The Handmaid’s Tale" and HBO's "Big Little Lies," both shows with strong female leads. The Atlantic's Derek Thompson joins us to recap the event's most memorable moments. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.