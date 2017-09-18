In hour two of Here & Now's Sept. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we sit down with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman to discuss the new film, "Stronger." Also we turn to the U.N. General Assembly in New York and discuss what to expect with NPR's Michele Kelemen. And, the rough hurricane season has caused destruction and port closures in the Caribbean. How are the tourism and cruise industries being impacted? You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.