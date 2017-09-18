Here & Now
Stock Market Remains High Ahead Of September Fed Meeting
The stock market started strong this week, as experts eye the Federal Reserve's September meeting that starts Tuesday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what to expect from the Fed, what could happen with interest rates and whether the stock market will continue to soar.
This segment airs on September 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
