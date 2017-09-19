Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Mexico, Sways Buildings In Capital

September 19, 2017
Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed during a quake in Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Mexico City.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Due to a scheduling issue, this segment did not end up airing on Sept. 19 as planned.

