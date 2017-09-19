Here & Now
Why Attorney General Sessions Is Rolling Back Obama Policies On Local Policing
Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Justice Department has made several changes that affect local policing and reverse measures taken under the Obama administration.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) about the changing relationship between the DOJ and local law enforcement.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
