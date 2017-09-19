Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Why Attorney General Sessions Is Rolling Back Obama Policies On Local Policing

September 19, 2017
Police talk after multiple arrests were made following a protest in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted on Friday in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. (Jeff Roberson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the Justice Department has made several changes that affect local policing and reverse measures taken under the Obama administration.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) about the changing relationship between the DOJ and local law enforcement.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

