Avant-Rock Trio Reimagines Joni Mitchell's Seminal Album 'Blue'
The Rhode Island-based avant-rock trio Arc Iris is touring this fall, featuring covers of songs from Joni Mitchell's seminal 1971 album "Blue."
As Amelia Mason (@shmabelia) from WBUR reports, the band's new sound takes its cues from the source material — and from Mitchell herself.
This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
