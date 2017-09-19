Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Avant-Rock Trio Reimagines Joni Mitchell's Seminal Album 'Blue'

September 19, 2017
  • Amelia Mason, WBUR
Providence-based group Arc Iris performs at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City. (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Providence-based group Arc Iris performs at (Le) Poisson Rouge in New York City. (Courtesy)

The Rhode Island-based avant-rock trio Arc Iris is touring this fall, featuring covers of songs from Joni Mitchell's seminal 1971 album "Blue."

As Amelia Mason (@shmabelia) from WBUR reports, the band's new sound takes its cues from the source material — and from Mitchell herself.

This segment airs on September 19, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

