In hour one of Here & Now's Sept. 19, 2017 full broadcast, we open with NPR's Michele Kelemen to discuss reaction to President Trump's first U.N. General Assembly address. Also, Miguel Santiago of Radio Universidad de Puerto Rico shares an update on how the island is preparing for Hurricane Maria, a dangerous Category 5 storm that comes on the heels of Irma. And how damaging would a major earthquake be for San Francisco and Los Angeles? Seismologist Lucy Jones joins us to take a closer look at preparation and potential impact in each area.